Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.6% on the day, and up 8.50% year-to-date. Chevron Corporation, meanwhile, is up 3.44% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 20.06% year-to-date. Combined, CVX and VLO make up approximately 23.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) and Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.9% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 7.56% on a year-to-date basis. Eastman Chemical Co, meanwhile, is up 5.08% year-to-date, and Steel Dynamics Inc. is up 23.68% year-to-date. Combined, EMN and STLD make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +0.5% Services +0.4% Financial +0.4% Utilities +0.2% Technology & Communications +0.2% Consumer Products 0.0% Healthcare -0.1% Materials -0.2% Energy -0.8%

