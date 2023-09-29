Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Industrial

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.1% loss. Within the sector, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.2% on the day, and up 9.52% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 20.51% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd is up 15.28% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and SLB make up approximately 8.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) and Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.9% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 4.09% on a year-to-date basis. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, meanwhile, is up 35.83% year-to-date, and Deere & Co., is down 10.37% year-to-date. DE makes up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -0.0% Technology & Communications 0.0% Utilities -0.1% Materials -0.3% Services -0.4% Financial -0.4% Healthcare -0.5% Industrial -0.6% Energy -2.1%

