Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, higher by 0.2%. Within that group, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 9.81% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 25.25% year-to-date, and Williams Cos Inc is up 16.06% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and WMB make up approximately 6.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) and The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.2% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 6.54% on a year-to-date basis. Centene Corp, meanwhile, is up 1.88% year-to-date, and The Cigna Group is up 11.23% year-to-date. Combined, CNC and CI make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.1% Materials +1.0% Utilities +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.8% Consumer Products +0.6% Healthcare +0.4% Financial +0.4% Industrial +0.4% Energy +0.2%

