Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.7% loss. Within that group, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.6% and 4.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.9% on the day, and up 53.99% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 61.14% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 47.86% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and HAL make up approximately 7.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.7% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 0.45% on a year-to-date basis. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is down 12.91% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc, is down 29.97% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and MRNA make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Financial +0.2%
Services -0.1%
Utilities -0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.1%
Materials -0.1%
Industrial -0.3%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Healthcare -0.7%
Energy -1.7%

