Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.3% loss. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.6% and 3.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.5% on the day, and down 1.53% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 14.40% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp., is down 4.89% year-to-date. Combined, APA and MRO make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Financial stocks, State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) and Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.9% and 6.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 0.84% on a year-to-date basis. State Street Corp., meanwhile, is down 10.33% year-to-date, and Bank of New York Mellon Corp, is down 6.48% year-to-date. Combined, STT and BK make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.6% Utilities -0.1% Consumer Products -0.3% Services -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.5% Industrial -0.6% Materials -0.7% Financial -0.8% Energy -2.3%

