Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.3% loss. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.6% and 3.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.5% on the day, and down 1.53% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 14.40% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp., is down 4.89% year-to-date. Combined, APA and MRO make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Financial stocks, State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) and Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.9% and 6.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 0.84% on a year-to-date basis. State Street Corp., meanwhile, is down 10.33% year-to-date, and Bank of New York Mellon Corp, is down 6.48% year-to-date. Combined, STT and BK make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.6%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.5%
|Industrial
|-0.6%
|Materials
|-0.7%
|Financial
|-0.8%
|Energy
|-2.3%
Also see: Stock Options Channel
Institutional Holders of VAPO
ACTC YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.