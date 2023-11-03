Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.5% and 2.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 5.08% year-to-date. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is up 37.61% year-to-date, and Targa Resources Corp is up 27.08% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and TRGP make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 1.3%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.4% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 5.41% on a year-to-date basis. Church & Dwight Co Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.98% year-to-date, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., is down 55.46% year-to-date. CHD makes up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+2.8%
|Healthcare
|+2.4%
|Financial
|+2.3%
|Materials
|+2.3%
|Technology & Communications
|+1.9%
|Industrial
|+1.8%
|Utilities
|+1.6%
|Consumer Products
|+1.3%
|Energy
|-0.8%
