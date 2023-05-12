News & Insights

Markets
AKU

Friday Sector Laggards: Diagnostics, Auto Dealerships

May 12, 2023 — 12:10 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, diagnostics shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Akumin, down about 16.7% and shares of Genedx Holdings down about 11.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are auto dealerships shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by Carvana, trading lower by about 8.4% and Vroom, trading lower by about 5.7%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Diagnostics, Auto Dealerships
VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Diagnostics, Auto Dealerships

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AKU
WGS
CVNA
VRM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.