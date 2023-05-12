In trading on Friday, diagnostics shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Akumin, down about 16.7% and shares of Genedx Holdings down about 11.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are auto dealerships shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by Carvana, trading lower by about 8.4% and Vroom, trading lower by about 5.7%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Diagnostics, Auto Dealerships

