In trading on Friday, diagnostics shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Addus HomeCare, off about 27.4% and shares of Accolade off about 19.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are application software shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by CloudFlare, trading lower by about 25.3% and Snap, trading lower by about 18.1%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Diagnostics, Application Software Stocks

