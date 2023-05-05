In trading on Friday, defense shares were relative laggards, about flat on the day. Helping drag down the group were shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, off about 3.1% and shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings off about 0.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are manufacturing shares, up on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by Clearfield, trading lower by about 16.4% and PCTEL, trading lower by about 5.4%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Defense, Manufacturing Stocks

