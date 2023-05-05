News & Insights

Markets
KTOS

Friday Sector Laggards: Defense, Manufacturing Stocks

May 05, 2023 — 02:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, defense shares were relative laggards, about flat on the day. Helping drag down the group were shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, off about 3.1% and shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings off about 0.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are manufacturing shares, up on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by Clearfield, trading lower by about 16.4% and PCTEL, trading lower by about 5.4%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Defense, Manufacturing Stocks
VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Defense, Manufacturing Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KTOS
AJRD
CLFD
PCTI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.