Markets
NOC

Friday Sector Laggards: Defense, Auto Dealerships

January 13, 2023 — 12:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Northrop Grumman, off about 5.9% and shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries off about 3.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are auto dealerships shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Carvana, trading lower by about 9% and Rivian Automotive, trading lower by about 7.4%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Defense, Auto Dealerships
VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Defense, Auto Dealerships

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NOC
HII
CVNA
RIVN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.