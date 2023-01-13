In trading on Friday, defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Northrop Grumman, off about 5.9% and shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries off about 3.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are auto dealerships shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Carvana, trading lower by about 9% and Rivian Automotive, trading lower by about 7.4%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Defense, Auto Dealerships

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.