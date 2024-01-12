Friday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) and Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.6% and 3.7%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 0.99% year-to-date. VF Corp., meanwhile, is down 13.96% year-to-date, and Tesla Inc, is down 11.97% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Services stocks, Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) and Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.8% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 1.40% on a year-to-date basis. Carmax Inc., meanwhile, is down 8.93% year-to-date, and Carnival Corp, is down 7.94% year-to-date. Combined, KMX and CCL make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.9% Utilities +0.7% Financial -0.0% Technology & Communications 0.0% Healthcare -0.2% Industrial -0.2% Services -0.3% Materials -0.3% Consumer Products -0.5%

