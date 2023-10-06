Friday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Services

In afternoon trading on Friday, Consumer Products stocks are the worst performing sector, up 0.1%. Within the sector, Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.9% and 3.3%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.3% on the day, and down 8.79% year-to-date. Church & Dwight Co Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.66% year-to-date, and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc is up 9.26% year-to-date. Combined, CHD and LW make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Services stocks, Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) and Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.5% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 17.55% on a year-to-date basis. Dominos Pizza Inc., meanwhile, is up 1.19% year-to-date, and Walmart Inc is up 9.32% year-to-date. Combined, DPZ and WMT make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.4% Technology & Communications +1.6% Industrial +1.3% Financial +1.0% Materials +1.0% Utilities +0.9% Services +0.8% Healthcare +0.8% Consumer Products +0.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.