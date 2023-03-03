Friday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) and McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.0% and 0.6%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.1% on the day, and down 3.65% year-to-date. Hormel Foods Corp., meanwhile, is down 10.73% year-to-date, and McCormick & Co Inc, is down 12.99% year-to-date. Combined, HRL and MKC make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, up 0.9%. Among large Materials stocks, FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) and DuPont (Symbol: DD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 8.66% on a year-to-date basis. FMC Corp., meanwhile, is up 2.40% year-to-date, and DuPont is up 8.67% year-to-date. Combined, FMC and DD make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.5% Healthcare +1.3% Financial +1.2% Technology & Communications +1.2% Utilities +1.1% Services +1.0% Industrial +1.0% Materials +0.9% Consumer Products +0.6%

