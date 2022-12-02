Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Computers, General Contractors & Builders

December 02, 2022 — 12:01 pm EST

In trading on Friday, computers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Pure Storage, off about 4.2% and shares of Arista Networks off about 3.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Landsea Homes, trading lower by about 4.5% and Cavco Industries, trading lower by about 2.8%.

