Friday Sector Laggards: Computers, Banking & Savings

March 17, 2023 — 12:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, computers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Diebold Nixdorf, down about 54% and shares of Aurora Innovation down about 6.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are banking & savings shares, down on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led down by First Republic Bank, trading lower by about 25.4% and Western Alliance Bancorporation, trading lower by about 15.8%.

