In trading on Friday, computer peripherals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Vuzix, down about 7.5% and shares of Immersion down about 3.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are auto dealerships shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by TrueCar, trading lower by about 8.3% and Carvana, trading lower by about 6.7%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Computer Peripherals, Auto Dealerships

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.