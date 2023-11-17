In trading on Friday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ispire Technology, down about 9.9% and shares of Altria Group trading flat on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by DRD Gold, trading lower by about 5.9% and Metalla Royalty & Streaming, trading lower by about 3.6%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Precious Metals

