In trading on Friday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Voyager Therapeutics, down about 18.5% and shares of Allogene Therapeutics off about 16.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are hospital & medical practitioners shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by Agilon Health, trading lower by about 35.4% and Alignment Healthcare, trading lower by about 2.7%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

