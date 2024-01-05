News & Insights

Markets
VYGR

Friday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

January 05, 2024 — 11:59 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Voyager Therapeutics, down about 18.5% and shares of Allogene Therapeutics off about 16.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are hospital & medical practitioners shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by Agilon Health, trading lower by about 35.4% and Alignment Healthcare, trading lower by about 2.7%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Hospital & Medical Practitioners
VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VYGR
ALLO
AGL
ALHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.