In trading on Friday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Miromatrix Medical, down about 20.4% and shares of Coherus BioSciences off about 15.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are education & training services shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Gaotu Techedu, trading lower by about 7.2% and 2U, trading lower by about 5.5%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Education & Training Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.