PSTX

Friday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Drugs

March 10, 2023 — 04:01 pm EST

In trading on Friday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Poseida Therapeutics, off about 20.1% and shares of Oncternal Therapeutics off about 17.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are drugs shares, down on the day by about 4.6% as a group, led down by Tyra Biosciences, trading lower by about 18.2% and Evelo Biosciences, trading lower by about 17.1%.

