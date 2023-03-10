In trading on Friday, biotechnology shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Poseida Therapeutics, off about 20.1% and shares of Oncternal Therapeutics off about 17.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are drugs shares, down on the day by about 4.6% as a group, led down by Tyra Biosciences, trading lower by about 18.2% and Evelo Biosciences, trading lower by about 17.1%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Biotechnology, Drugs

