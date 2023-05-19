In trading on Friday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Foot Locker, down about 27.6% and shares of Torrid Holdings off about 9.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are textiles shares, down on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led down by VFC, trading lower by about 8.2% and Canada Goose Holdings, trading lower by about 6.9%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Textiles

