Markets
EXPR

Friday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Music & Electronics Stores

December 09, 2022 — 01:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Express, off about 24.3% and shares of Torrid Holdings off about 18.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Gamestop, trading lower by about 7.2% and Best Buy, trading lower by about 1.3%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Music & Electronics Stores
VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Music & Electronics Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXPR
CURV
GME
BBY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.