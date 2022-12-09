In trading on Friday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Express, off about 24.3% and shares of Torrid Holdings off about 18.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Gamestop, trading lower by about 7.2% and Best Buy, trading lower by about 1.3%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Music & Electronics Stores

