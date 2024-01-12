News & Insights

Friday Sector Laggards: Airlines, Music & Electronics Stores

January 12, 2024 — 01:15 pm EST

In trading on Friday, airlines shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of United Airlines Holdings, off about 8.7% and shares of American Airlines Group off about 8.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Conns, trading lower by about 3.6% and Vertiv Holdings, trading lower by about 1.9%.

