Friday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Transportation Services

February 10, 2023 — 11:58 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Appharvest, down about 32.3% and shares of Village Farms International down about 3.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are transportation services shares, down on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led down by Lyft, trading lower by about 35.5% and RXO, trading lower by about 2.1%.

Stocks mentioned

APPH
VFF
LYFT
RXO

