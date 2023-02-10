In trading on Friday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Appharvest, down about 32.3% and shares of Village Farms International down about 3.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are transportation services shares, down on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led down by Lyft, trading lower by about 35.5% and RXO, trading lower by about 2.1%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Transportation Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.