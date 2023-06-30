News & Insights

Friday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Real Estate Stocks

June 30, 2023 — 02:34 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Appharvest, down about 4% and shares of Cresud off about 1.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are real estate shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by Redfin, trading lower by about 5.1% and Newmark Group, trading lower by about 3.4%.

