In trading on Friday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Appharvest, down about 4% and shares of Cresud off about 1.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are real estate shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by Redfin, trading lower by about 5.1% and Newmark Group, trading lower by about 3.4%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Real Estate Stocks

