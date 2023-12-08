News & Insights

Friday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Precious Metals

December 08, 2023 — 01:08 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Adecoagro, off about 15.1% and shares of Cresud down about 3.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by IAMGold, trading lower by about 5.1% and AngloGold Ashanti, trading lower by about 4.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
