In trading on Friday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Adecoagro, off about 15.1% and shares of Cresud down about 3.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by IAMGold, trading lower by about 5.1% and AngloGold Ashanti, trading lower by about 4.9%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Precious Metals

