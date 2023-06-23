In trading on Friday, aerospace & defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, off about 21.5% and shares of Archer Aviation down about 6.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are vehicle manufacturers shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led down by Electrameccanica Vehicles, trading lower by about 8% and Nikola, trading lower by about 7.9%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Vehicle Manufacturers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.