News & Insights

Markets
SPCE

Friday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Vehicle Manufacturers

June 23, 2023 — 12:01 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, aerospace & defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, off about 21.5% and shares of Archer Aviation down about 6.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are vehicle manufacturers shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led down by Electrameccanica Vehicles, trading lower by about 8% and Nikola, trading lower by about 7.9%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Vehicle ManufacturersVIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Vehicle Manufacturers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPCE
ACHR
SOLO
NKLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.