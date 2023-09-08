News & Insights

Friday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

September 08, 2023 — 12:15 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, aerospace & defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Planet Labs, off about 17.4% and shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings down about 4.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are home furnishings & improvement shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by Hooker Furnishings, trading lower by about 14.1% and RH, trading lower by about 13.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

