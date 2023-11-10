In trading on Friday, advertising shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Groupon, off about 38.8% and shares of The Trade Desk down about 17.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are education & training services shares, down on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led down by 2U, trading lower by about 49.2% and Chegg, trading lower by about 2.6%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Education & Training Services

