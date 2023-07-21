News & Insights

Markets
IPG

Friday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Auto Dealerships

July 21, 2023 — 12:03 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, advertising shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, down about 11.6% and shares of Stagwell down about 6.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are auto dealerships shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Autonation, trading lower by about 8.9% and Americas Car-mart, trading lower by about 4.3%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Auto Dealerships
VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Auto Dealerships

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IPG
STGW
AN
CRMT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.