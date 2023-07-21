Friday Sector Laggards: Advertising, Auto Dealerships

In trading on Friday, advertising shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, down about 11.6% and shares of Stagwell down about 6.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are auto dealerships shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Autonation, trading lower by about 8.9% and Americas Car-mart, trading lower by about 4.3%.

