Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.9% and 1.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 4.84% year-to-date. PG&E Corp, meanwhile, is down 23.64% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy is up 7.26% year-to-date. Combined, PCG and ES make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) and Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.1% and 5.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 5.83% on a year-to-date basis. DaVita Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.47% year-to-date, and Cooper Companies, Inc., is down 3.32% year-to-date. Combined, DVA and COO make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.0% Energy +0.8% Services +0.4% Consumer Products +0.1% Financial +0.1% Technology & Communications +0.1% Industrial +0.1% Utilities -0.1% Healthcare -0.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of QGRO

 FINF Videos

 V Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.