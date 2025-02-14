News & Insights

Markets
PCG

Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

February 14, 2025 — 02:39 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.9% and 1.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 4.84% year-to-date. PG&E Corp, meanwhile, is down 23.64% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy is up 7.26% year-to-date. Combined, PCG and ES make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) and Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.1% and 5.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 5.83% on a year-to-date basis. DaVita Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.47% year-to-date, and Cooper Companies, Inc., is down 3.32% year-to-date. Combined, DVA and COO make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Canada Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Materials+1.0%
Energy+0.8%
Services+0.4%
Consumer Products+0.1%
Financial+0.1%
Technology & Communications+0.1%
Industrial+0.1%
Utilities-0.1%
Healthcare-0.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of QGRO
 FINF Videos
 V Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of QGRO-> FINF Videos-> V Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PCG
ES
XLU
DVA
COO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.