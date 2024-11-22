Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.6% and 1.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 31.63% year-to-date. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 323.09% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 87.79% year-to-date. Combined, VST and NRG make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) and DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 6.95% on a year-to-date basis. Molina Healthcare Inc, meanwhile, is down 20.21% year-to-date, and DexCom Inc, is down 41.32% year-to-date. Combined, MOH and DXCM make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +1.2% Technology & Communications +1.0% Industrial +1.0% Services +0.9% Financial +0.9% Materials +0.6% Healthcare +0.4% Energy +0.4% Utilities -0.1%

