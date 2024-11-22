Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.6% and 1.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 31.63% year-to-date. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 323.09% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 87.79% year-to-date. Combined, VST and NRG make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) and DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 6.95% on a year-to-date basis. Molina Healthcare Inc, meanwhile, is down 20.21% year-to-date, and DexCom Inc, is down 41.32% year-to-date. Combined, MOH and DXCM make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+1.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+1.0%
|Industrial
|+1.0%
|Services
|+0.9%
|Financial
|+0.9%
|Materials
|+0.6%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Energy
|+0.4%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
