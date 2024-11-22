News & Insights

Markets
VST

Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

November 22, 2024 — 02:44 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.6% and 1.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 31.63% year-to-date. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 323.09% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 87.79% year-to-date. Combined, VST and NRG make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) and DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 6.95% on a year-to-date basis. Molina Healthcare Inc, meanwhile, is down 20.21% year-to-date, and DexCom Inc, is down 41.32% year-to-date. Combined, MOH and DXCM make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector% Change
Consumer Products+1.2%
Technology & Communications+1.0%
Industrial+1.0%
Services+0.9%
Financial+0.9%
Materials+0.6%
Healthcare+0.4%
Energy+0.4%
Utilities-0.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 JWN market cap history
 Institutional Holders of KSCD
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ACU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
JWN market cap history -> Institutional Holders of KSCD -> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ACU -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VST
NRG
XLU
MOH
DXCM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.