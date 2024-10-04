Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 30.59% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 8.78% year-to-date, and Xcel Energy Inc is up 4.82% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and XEL make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 12.11% on a year-to-date basis. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 39.77% year-to-date, and Idexx Laboratories, Inc., is down 14.24% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and IDXX make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.9% Energy +0.7% Consumer Products +0.4% Services +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.3% Materials +0.2% Healthcare +0.1% Industrial +0.1% Utilities -0.4%

