Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

August 23, 2024 — 03:59 pm EDT

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, up 0.2%. Within that group, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 20.74% year-to-date. CenterPoint Energy, Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.50% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy is up 10.35% year-to-date. Combined, CNP and ES make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Healthcare stocks, McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) and Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 14.58% on a year-to-date basis. McKesson Corp, meanwhile, is up 19.84% year-to-date, and Intuitive Surgical Inc is up 43.82% year-to-date. Combined, MCK and ISRG make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Materials+1.8%
Energy+1.5%
Financial+1.3%
Technology & Communications+1.3%
Services+1.2%
Consumer Products+1.0%
Industrial+0.8%
Healthcare+0.7%
Utilities+0.2%

