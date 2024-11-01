Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Utilities sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 8.7% and 5.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.9% on the day, and up 26.37% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 19.93% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp is up 46.98% year-to-date. Combined, AES and ETR make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.1% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 7.69% on a year-to-date basis. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.62% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 33.25% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and APA make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.3% Services +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.6% Industrial +0.3% Consumer Products -0.1% Materials -0.1% Financial -0.3% Energy -1.1% Utilities -2.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 GGMCU Historical Stock Prices

 ES Dividend History

 Funds Holding CCRV



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.