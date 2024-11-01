Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Utilities sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 8.7% and 5.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.9% on the day, and up 26.37% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 19.93% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp is up 46.98% year-to-date. Combined, AES and ETR make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.1% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 7.69% on a year-to-date basis. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.62% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 33.25% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and APA make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+1.3%
|Services
|+0.8%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|-0.1%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Financial
|-0.3%
|Energy
|-1.1%
|Utilities
|-2.0%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
GGMCU Historical Stock Prices
ES Dividend History
Funds Holding CCRV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.