Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

June 21, 2024 — 02:52 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within the sector, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.2% and 1.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 10.56% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 2.38% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 87.20% year-to-date. Combined, AES and CEG make up approximately 7.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Energy stocks, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) and Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 8.33% on a year-to-date basis. ONEOK Inc, meanwhile, is up 16.36% year-to-date, and Trane Technologies plc is up 36.60% year-to-date. OKE makes up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Healthcare+0.3%
Consumer Products+0.2%
Services+0.2%
Technology & Communications-0.0%
Financial-0.1%
Industrial-0.1%
Materials-0.2%
Utilities-0.4%
Energy-0.4%

