Markets
ED

Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

May 02, 2025 — 02:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.6% and 0.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 5.98% year-to-date. Consolidated Edison Inc, meanwhile, is up 23.84% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy is up 3.61% year-to-date. Combined, ED and ES make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 1.0%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) and Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.2% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 7.76% on a year-to-date basis. Hershey Company, meanwhile, is down 3.69% year-to-date, and Conagra Brands Inc, is down 11.84% year-to-date. Combined, HSY and CAG make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Industrial+2.2%
Financial+2.1%
Technology & Communications+2.0%
Materials+1.7%
Services+1.6%
Energy+1.5%
Healthcare+1.3%
Consumer Products+1.0%
Utilities+0.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 GGR Stock Predictions
 Institutional Holders of RSSY
 NEP Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
GGR Stock Predictions-> Institutional Holders of RSSY-> NEP Stock Predictions-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ED
ES
XLU
HSY
CAG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.