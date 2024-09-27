Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Friday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, not showing much of a gain. Within the sector, Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) and HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 17.83% year-to-date. Dell Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 61.46% year-to-date, and HP Inc is up 21.75% year-to-date. Combined, DELL and HPQ make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Industrial stocks, Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) and PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 19.53% on a year-to-date basis. Jabil Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.82% year-to-date, and PayPal Holdings Inc is up 27.29% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.1% Utilities +1.0% Services +0.9% Consumer Products +0.7% Healthcare +0.6% Financial +0.4% Industrial +0.2% Materials +0.2% Technology & Communications -0.0%

