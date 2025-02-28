Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) and HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 16.7% and 8.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 5.03% year-to-date. NetApp, Inc., meanwhile, is down 14.67% year-to-date, and HP Inc, is down 7.46% year-to-date. Combined, NTAP and HPQ make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) and HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.3% and 6.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 6.64% on a year-to-date basis. Universal Health Services, Inc., meanwhile, is down 4.90% year-to-date, and HCA Healthcare Inc is up 0.31% year-to-date. Combined, UHS and HCA make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.2%
|Utilities
|+0.7%
|Financial
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Services
|-0.0%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Materials
|-0.4%
|Healthcare
|-0.8%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.0%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GLP
DNJR market cap history
Institutional Holders of ATHM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.