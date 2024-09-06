News & Insights

Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.0% loss. Within that group, Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) and Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 9.4% and 5.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.7% on the day, and up 6.20% year-to-date. Broadcom Inc, meanwhile, is up 24.97% year-to-date, and Super Micro Computer Inc is up 37.41% year-to-date. Combined, AVGO and SMCI make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and up 4.27% on a year-to-date basis. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is down 12.09% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 27.69% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and APA make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Consumer Products-0.3%
Utilities-0.5%
Healthcare-0.5%
Services-0.6%
Industrial-0.9%
Materials-0.9%
Financial-1.3%
Energy-1.5%
Technology & Communications-2.0%

