Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Services companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.4% loss. Within that group, lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 14.8% and 5.4%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 2.8% on the day, and down 8.31% year-to-date. lululemon athletica inc, meanwhile, is down 23.88% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc, is down 1.47% year-to-date. Combined, LULU and WBD make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 2.2% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) and ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.8% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 2.5% in midday trading, and down 11.16% on a year-to-date basis. Palantir Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 12.22% year-to-date, and ON Semiconductor Corp, is down 34.44% year-to-date. Combined, PLTR and ON make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.1% Healthcare -0.6% Consumer Products -0.9% Energy -1.1% Financial -1.4% Industrial -1.9% Materials -1.9% Technology & Communications -2.2% Services -2.4%

