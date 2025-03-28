Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Apparel Stores

March 28, 2025 — 12:24 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Wolfspeed, down about 48.3% and shares of Kopin off about 25% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 3.8% as a group, led down by Lululemon Athletica, trading lower by about 14.4% and Designer Brands, trading lower by about 6.7%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

WOLF
KOPN
LULU
DBI

