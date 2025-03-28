Friday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Apparel Stores

In trading on Friday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Wolfspeed, down about 48.3% and shares of Kopin off about 25% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 3.8% as a group, led down by Lululemon Athletica, trading lower by about 14.4% and Designer Brands, trading lower by about 6.7%.

