In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Platinum Group Metals, down about 12.3% and shares of Atlas Lithium off about 10.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 6.4% as a group, led down by American Battery Technology, trading lower by about 11.2% and Santacruz Silver Mining, trading lower by about 11.1%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

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