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Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

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May 25, 2018 — 12:10 pm EDT

Written by DividendChannel.com->

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In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Vaalco Energy, off about 15.1% and shares of Pioneer Energy Services down about 14% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led down by CVR Refining, trading lower by about 5.9% and Clean Energy Fuels, trading lower by about 5.8%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing StocksVIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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