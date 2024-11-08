Friday Sector Laggards: Materials, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Friday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.3% and 5.0%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 11.78% year-to-date. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 9.49% year-to-date, and Dow Inc, is down 11.47% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and DOW make up approximately 8.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) and Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 13.4% and 7.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 23.82% on a year-to-date basis. Akamai Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is down 23.57% year-to-date, and Airbnb Inc, is down 0.24% year-to-date. AKAM makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.7%
|Industrial
|+1.5%
|Financial
|+1.1%
|Consumer Products
|+0.9%
|Energy
|+0.4%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Services
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.5%
|Materials
|-0.6%
