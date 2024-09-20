Friday Sector Laggards: Materials, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Friday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.7%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 10.92% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 39.94% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co, is down 26.18% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and MOS make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) and Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.2% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 15.72% on a year-to-date basis. ON Semiconductor Corp, meanwhile, is down 17.66% year-to-date, and Teradyne, Inc. is up 18.58% year-to-date. Combined, ON and TER make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +2.4% Energy -0.1% Consumer Products -0.4% Financial -0.4% Services -0.6% Healthcare -0.7% Industrial -0.7% Technology & Communications -0.8% Materials -1.1%

