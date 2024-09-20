News & Insights

Markets
ALB

Friday Sector Laggards: Materials, Technology & Communications

September 20, 2024 — 02:47 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Friday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.7%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 10.92% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 39.94% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co, is down 26.18% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and MOS make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) and Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.2% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 15.72% on a year-to-date basis. ON Semiconductor Corp, meanwhile, is down 17.66% year-to-date, and Teradyne, Inc. is up 18.58% year-to-date. Combined, ON and TER make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Energy Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+2.4%
Energy-0.1%
Consumer Products-0.4%
Financial-0.4%
Services-0.6%
Healthcare-0.7%
Industrial-0.7%
Technology & Communications-0.8%
Materials-1.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Best Closed End Funds
 FNLC market cap history
 JTPY Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALB
MOS
XLB
ON
TER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.