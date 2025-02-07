Friday Sector Laggards: Materials, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.7% and 4.0%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 5.11% year-to-date. Air Products & Chemicals Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.30% year-to-date, and Builders FirstSource Inc. is up 7.42% year-to-date. APD makes up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Services stocks, Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) and Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.2% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 4.13% on a year-to-date basis. Ulta Beauty Inc, meanwhile, is down 13.38% year-to-date, and Horton Inc, is down 8.20% year-to-date. Combined, ULTA and DHI make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|-0.2%
|Financial
|-0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.4%
|Industrial
|-0.5%
|Consumer Products
|-0.6%
|Services
|-0.8%
|Healthcare
|-0.8%
|Materials
|-0.9%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
EGY Dividend History
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TDVI
Essex Property Trust market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.