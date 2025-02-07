Friday Sector Laggards: Materials, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.7% and 4.0%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 5.11% year-to-date. Air Products & Chemicals Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.30% year-to-date, and Builders FirstSource Inc. is up 7.42% year-to-date. APD makes up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Services stocks, Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) and Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.2% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 4.13% on a year-to-date basis. Ulta Beauty Inc, meanwhile, is down 13.38% year-to-date, and Horton Inc, is down 8.20% year-to-date. Combined, ULTA and DHI make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.3% Utilities -0.2% Financial -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.4% Industrial -0.5% Consumer Products -0.6% Services -0.8% Healthcare -0.8% Materials -0.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 EGY Dividend History

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TDVI

 Essex Property Trust market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.