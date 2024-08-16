Friday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Industrial sector, not showing much of a gain. Within that group, GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.6% and 1.9%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 12.17% year-to-date. GE Vernova Inc, meanwhile, is up 40.10% year-to-date, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, is down 20.23% year-to-date. GEV makes up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Materials stocks, Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) and Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 6.62% on a year-to-date basis. Builders FirstSource Inc., meanwhile, is down 2.69% year-to-date, and Steel Dynamics Inc., is down 0.42% year-to-date. STLD makes up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.5% Healthcare +0.5% Consumer Products +0.4% Utilities +0.4% Financial +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.1% Industrial -0.0% Materials -0.0% Energy -0.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Funds Holding FEFN

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EEA

 DRL Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.