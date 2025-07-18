In trading on Friday, hospital & medical practitioners shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Oncology Institute, off about 6% and shares of Privia Health Group off about 5.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are paper & forest products shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Magnera, trading lower by about 4% and Clearwater Paper, trading lower by about 3.7%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Paper & Forest Products

