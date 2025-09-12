Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within the sector, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.2% and 3.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 1.58% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 43.34% year-to-date, and Charles River Laboratories International Inc., is down 16.71% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and CRL make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.5% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and up 9.97% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 17.58% year-to-date, and Steel Dynamics Inc. is up 16.40% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and STLD make up approximately 7.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.4% Financial -0.2% Services -0.4% Energy -0.4% Consumer Products -0.6% Technology & Communications -0.7% Industrial -0.7% Materials -0.9% Healthcare -1.4%

